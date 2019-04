Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVETTE, Mo. - Fire crews in Overland responded to a reported structure fire Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 9000 block Dielman Industrial Drive for a report of smoke in one of the business building around 6:15 a.m.

According to officials, crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the side of the building. More crews were called to the area as the smoke quickly moved to a second alarm around 7:00 a.m.

The cause of the smoke is under further investigation.