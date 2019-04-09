Less invasive heart procedure lowers risk in surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dr. Umraan Ahmad discusses a less invasive heart procedure.

The same procedure that Rolling Stones front man, Mic Jagger, received last week, a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) is a minimally invasive procedure used to repair leaky valves.

Dr. Ahmad is one of the St. Louis surgeons performing this procedure at Mercy Clinic.

The procedure has been used for those who are too sick to have open heart surgery, but studies have shown that low-risk patients benefit from the procedure as well.

For more information, visit: mercy.net/tavrstl