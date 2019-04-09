Local dad sets record stroller run in Go! St. Louis Marathon

ST. LOUIS - Pushing a stroller can be hard enough but running a marathon while pushing a double stroller definitely has an added layer of challenges.

Fox 2/News 11's Patrick Clark shows how one man did it this past weekend here in St. Louis and set a world record.

The dual-stroller dad is taking a victory lap after setting a record over the weekend.  St. Louis father of two, Ben Hudson, had daughters Eleanor and Abigail along for the ride of their life.

Normally, strollers aren't stellar in a long-distance run. But this past weekend’s Go St. Louis included a 5K, mature mile, marathon, and half marathon.

Hudson's time with Abigail and Eleanor in tow will be going into the Guinness Book of World Records.

