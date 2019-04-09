× Mexican man accused of killing five in Missouri and Kansas dies in jail

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Mexican man accused of killing a Missouri man and four others in Kansas has died in jail. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that they have spoken to officials at the St. Louis Justice Center. They say that Pablo Serrano-Vitorino was found in his cell at around 2:00am, alone, and non-responsive. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead an hour later.

Pablo Serrano-Vitorino was going to trial in October in the March 2016 death of a Montgomery County, Missouri, man. He also is accused of killing four men in Kansas City, Kansas. He may have faced the death penalty in the Missouri case.

Serrano-Vitorino was arrested following a massive manhunt sparked by a carjacking in the New Florence area of Montgomery County. He was arrested while lying in a ditch between the outer road and the on-ramp to Highway 70 at the intersection of Route 19 and I-70 in New Florence.

Serrano-Vitorino is a Mexican national who was in the U.S. illegally when the killings occurred.

Police say that Serrano-Vitorino attempted to commit suicide in 2016 with a safety razor. He was placed in the general population after being taken into custody.

