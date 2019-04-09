Missing teens may be traveling together in Iowa, Missouri, or Kansas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing teens that may be traveling together in Missouri, Iowa or Kansas. KTVO-TV reports that authorities are looking for Mallory Davis 14, of Centerville, Iowa, and Savanna Fields, 16, of Lancaster, Missouri.

Davis was last seen on April 3 and has a tattoo of a blue elephant on her wrist and the number 641 tattooed on her forearm. Fields was last seen on April 6. She has brown hair and hazel-brownish eyes.

Anyone with information about their location should call 911.

 

