Missouri Botanical Garden is in full bloom

ST. LOUIS – You don't have to go all the way to Washington, D.C. to see the Cherry Blossoms in bloom. There are some right here at the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis.

Tuesday night, the garden is leaving its doors open a little later than usual so everyone has a chance to see them in bloom.

Weldon and Beverly Stevenson took advantage of the warm weather.

"You couldn't ask for a more beautiful day... a blue sky with white clouds and the vegetation here is at its peak," said Beverly.

If you want to see the blossoms in bloom, Catherine Martin with the Missouri Botanical Garden said now is the time.

"The peak only lasts a few days, they will start to fall off and fade away, this is a limited time opportunity," said Martin.

Today only the garden extended its hours until 7:30 p.m., so you and your family could see the beauty in person.

"This is the first time we have ever offered this so we don't know what to expect, excited that if anyone wants to come out, we are right off the highway. We are hopeful people will enjoy these beautiful cherry blossoms," said Martin.

For gardening questions, you can call (314) 577-5143 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.