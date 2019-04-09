Missouri House advances bill to collect online sales taxes

Posted 5:03 pm, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02PM, April 9, 2019

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A bill advancing in the Missouri House would require out-of-state retailers to collect taxes on online sales to Missourians.

Lawmakers voted 78-72 on Tuesday to give the measure initial approval.

The bill follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that gave states the ability to collect sales taxes from out-of-state retailers who sell items to their residents.

The proposal by Republican Rep. J. Eggleston would only apply to online retailers that sell at least $100,000 in products to Missouri residents or make at least 200 separate sales over a year.

Legislative researchers have estimated the tax could bring in as much as $100 million in tax revenue to the state once it’s fully implemented, but that figure is based on a previous version of Eggleston’s bill.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.