Missouri Supreme Court says Circuit Attorney can’t block search warrant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Supreme Court Rules St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner cannot block a grand jury search warrant of her office.

The ruling allows the St. Louis police department and a special prosecutor to gain access to the Circuit Attorney’s office computer servers.

This comes after her appeal to block a grand jury search warrant. That was part of a perjury probe of the man hired to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens last year.

The grand jury has been meeting since January to review evidence.

Fox 2/News 11's Ayesha Khan was at a meeting in south St. Louis where Gardner was talking with residents about safety.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had this to say Tuesday night about the supreme court decision, “Well, we have to comply and we will work with the courts to do what we have to do and that`s all I can say because I`m under a gag order, so I am limited to what I can say. I`m not going to talk about the outcome, we had a decision from the Supreme Court and we will comply with that decision.”

There is no word yet on how quickly the warrant will be carried out.