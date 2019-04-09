× MoDOT closing Kingshighway under I-44 this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Drivers who use Kingshighway Boulevard in south St. Louis will have to find an alternate route this weekend as the road will be closed under Interstate 44.

According to Andrew Gates, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Transportation, work crews will close Kingshighway in both directions beginning Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. MoDOT is demolishing the westbound I-44 bridge over Kingshighway.

Drivers will be able to get to westbound I-44 from the part of the Kingshighway north of the interstate and to eastbound I-44 from the part of Kingshighway south of the interstate.

Gates said MoDOT will reopen Kingshighway under I-44 by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 15. However, one lane will remain closed in each direction at I-44 so work crews can build the new westbound bridge.

