Molina, Goldschmidt power Cardinals to shutout win over the Dodgers

Posted 11:10 pm, April 9, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, MO- Yadier Molina drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Tuesday night, overcoming an embarrassing play by Marcell Ozuna.

ST. LOUIS, MO – APRIL 9: Marcell Ozuna #23 of the St. Louis Cardinals attempts to catch a fly ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers eighth inning at Busch Stadium on April 9, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

St. Louis already had a 4-0 lead when Kike Hernandez led off the eighth with a drive to left. Ozuna went back and climbed up the wall, but he misjudged the ball and tumbled onto the warning track as he tried to make the play. Hernandez’s drive bounced over for a ground-rule double, but Mike Mayers and Andrew Miller managed to escape the threat.

Six St. Louis pitchers combined for a seven-hitter. The Dodgers stranded 13 runners and struck out 10 times.

John Brebbia (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Los Angeles dropped consecutive games for the first time this season. The Dodgers had won five in a row before stalling in St. Louis.

