× Police search for missing St. Charles man

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are trying to find a missing St. Charles man. They have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Stephen Slattery, 33, was last seen Thursday in the 700 block of Cunningham.

Slattery last contacted his family by phone on Saturday. He has health issues that require daily medication and does not have it with him. His wallet, keys, and cell phone were left at his home.

Call police at 636-949-3300 if you know his location.