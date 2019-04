Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - America's Center is on the agenda tonight for the St. Louis County Council meeting. The proposed upgrades to the convention center include 92,000 square feet of exhibit space, a 6,500 square foot ballroom, and new green space on what is currently a parking lot.

President of Regency Enterprises, Charlie Brown is here to talk about the possible expansion and what it can bring to St. Louis.

For more information, visit: explorestlouis.com