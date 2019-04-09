Recipe: Baked Fallout Cauliflower Bites

ST. LOUIS – STL Veg Girl Caryn Dugan along with Nathan Litz of Sriracha Granada joined Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen for some Baked Fallout Cauliflower Bites.

INGREDIENTS

1 head of cauliflower, cut to bite size

1 1/2 cups plant-based milk

1/4 cup Sriracha Granada

1 1/2 cups flour of choice (I used garbanzo bean)

1 1/2 cups whole wheat bread crumbs (can sub gluten free)

1/4 cup nutritional yeast flakes

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 425-F convection, or 450-F

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Set out 3 cereal size bowls and separately in each, put the milk, the flour and in the third, mix the bread crumbs, and yeast.

Whisk in 1/4 cup Sriracha Granada into plant-based milk.

Dip a cauliflower bite into the milk, then to the flour, back to the milk and finally into the breadcrumb mix. Place on parchment lined pan and repeat. Bake 20 minutes or they begin to turn brown. Allow a few minutes to cool and serve with Sriracha Granada Ranch Dip.

STL Veg Girl & Sriracha Granada Mash-up Cooking Classes

Various Dierbergs Locations

May 9th, 22nd & June 19th

6:30 – 8:30 P.M.

STLVegGirl.com/Events