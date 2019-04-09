Recipe: Spring Salad from Fabulously Vegan Kitchen

Posted 4:45 am, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:47AM, April 9, 2019

 

ST. LOUIS – Get your hands on a fresh bundle of spring greens, and toss them together in this cold Spring Salad from Fabulously Vegan Kitchen!

INGREDIENTS:
2 cups Fennel
2 cups chopped spinach
1 cup bok choy
1 teaspoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1 tablespoon Olive Oil

1 Date sliced
1 clove minced garlic
1 teaspoon coconut nectar or maple syrup
dash of fresh black pepper
dash of red pepper (optional)

Holistic Healthfair & Seminar
Harris-Stowe Emerson Performance Center
May 4th Noon – 6 P.M.
3026 Laclede Ave.
BetterVesselNutrition.com

