Recipe: Spring Salad from Fabulously Vegan Kitchen

ST. LOUIS – Get your hands on a fresh bundle of spring greens, and toss them together in this cold Spring Salad from Fabulously Vegan Kitchen!
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups Fennel
2 cups chopped spinach
1 cup bok choy
1 teaspoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1 tablespoon Olive Oil
1 Date sliced
1 clove minced garlic
1 teaspoon coconut nectar or maple syrup
dash of fresh black pepper
dash of red pepper (optional)
