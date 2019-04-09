Recipe: Spring Salad from Fabulously Vegan Kitchen

ST. LOUIS – Get your hands on a fresh bundle of spring greens, and toss them together in this cold Spring Salad from Fabulously Vegan Kitchen!

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups Fennel

2 cups chopped spinach

1 cup bok choy

1 teaspoon fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

1 Date sliced

1 clove minced garlic

1 teaspoon coconut nectar or maple syrup

dash of fresh black pepper

dash of red pepper (optional)

