San Diego firefighters rescue boy trapped in pool filter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A three-year-old is safe at home tonight after getting stuck in an 8-inch pool filter near a jacuzzi at the Rio Vista Apartments in San Ysidro.

San Diego Fire and Rescue got the call around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters found the boy, in a kneeling position, stuck inside in the filter.

Rescue crews used a hammer to chip away at the cement surrounding the filter and then broke the plastic on the filter to get the little boy out.

During the rescue, the toddler could be heard screaming and crying, but eventually calmed down and was seen playing with his dad and waving at the cameras.

San Diego Fire and Rescue Captain, Bill Waugaman, said the rescue was initially stressful because of the boy’s tears, but once the child relaxed, firefighters were able to take their time to get him out without hurting him.

After about an hour, firefighters pulled the boy out, unharmed.

By Laura Acevedo, KGTV