St. Louis Hero Network receives $15K check to benefit Godfrey firefighters

The St. Louis Hero Network was presented with a check for more than $15,000 for the families of Captain Jake Ringering, and Luke Warner. Ringering and Warner worked for the Godfrey Fire Protection District.

Captain Ringering was killed when a wall collapsed on him during a house fire last month.

Warner is recovering after his legs were broken in the same fire.