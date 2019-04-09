STL Moms: How to deal with debt in divorce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Many Americans struggle to pay off credit card debt. When couples are getting divorced, the issue of debt can make things more complicated.

Attorney, Jonathan Marks, with the Marks Law Firm, discusses why credit card debt can be tricky and what you can do to manage it during divorce.

One of the first things couples should do when they're getting divorced is run a credit report of each spouse. There should also be a proposed settlement made that keeps each party responsible for their separate debt brought into the marriage. Whatever marital debt accumulates, it should be split in an equitable way.

