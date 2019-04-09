The Equal Rights Amendment could be ratified in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lisa Weingarth Picker, Executive Director of the Women's Foundation of Greater St.Louis, talks about what the Equal Rights Amendment could mean for Missouri men and women. Missouri could be one of 38 states to ratify the amendment.

While most people believe that the Equal Rights Amendment is in the constitution, it is not. The words 'woman' or 'women' are never mentioned. The amendment would protect and strengthen gender equality laws. It would also promote women in leadership and help to improve healthcare for women, as well as combat violence against women.

There will be a rally in support of the amendment at the Missouri state capitol on April 11 at 9:30 a.m.

To learn more about the event, visit: https://www.project28mo.com/