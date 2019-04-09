Water main break prompts Laude Middle School to close for the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDE, Mo. - Two water main breaks today will mean no school Tuesday for students at Laude Middle School.

FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was at the east side of the building where repair workers repaired the initial water pipe, however, encountered a second broken pipe.

School officials said they are hopeful repairs will be complete by the end of the day.

According to a post on their website, the school district said their administrative center and maintenance facility were also without water. Maintenance and facility members are advised to report as usual, while administrative center staff will be contacted directly by their supervisors to discuss plans for the day.