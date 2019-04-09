You don’t have to go to D.C. for cherry blossoms. See them at the Missouri Botanical Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Spring is here, and so is the countdown to one of the most beautiful blooms of the year: Cherry blossoms!

From mid-March to mid-April, cherry trees around the US are entering peak bloom for this season and will start showing their pink petals. You don't have to travel to Washington DC Or Japan to see them.

Enjoy a special after-hours opportunity at the Missouri Botanical Gardens and take a stroll in the Garden's flowering cherry trees, Tuesday, April 9 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

For more information visit:www.missouribotanicalgarden.org