Better Family Life calls on community to march against gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Families who have lost loved ones to violence will take to the street this weekend I in a march to end gun violence.

Better Family Life will lead the “Move Project”, a silent march in north St. Louis.

The project aims to bring public awareness and Better Family Life is calling for members of the community to turn to each other and not on each other, “Come on out and make your presence felt as we deal with this issue year-round. We use the Move March to make a statement,” said James Clark.

Community leaders say as St. Louis continues to be rocked by crime and gun violence it's important to embrace families mourning the loss of their loved ones, “We have been silent too long and most people think no one is concerned, but 99 percent of the people say enough is enough and we must come out of this era of crime and violence,” said Clark.

James Clark who has been doing community-based work for 30 years held 6-month-old infant Rickey, the infant’s great grandfather was shot and killed. Clark says the community cannot move forward and continue to see another generation kill each other with no outcry from the community, “We do the march for this generation because we have to address a culture of killing that has gripped our neighborhoods for too long and has destroyed families. We are sending the wrong message,” said Clark.

Clark also stated, “What we tolerate is what we teach, and we have too many young people who think violence is acceptable we have to send a message and we have to do it right now.”

The Move March will take place Saturday, April 13, those who want to participate should meet at Better Family Life Urban League Center 1330 Aubert Avenue in North St Louis at 9 am. There will be a rally at 9:30 am and the march starts at 9:45 am.