Blues Score Comeback Win in Game One of Their Playoff Series

Posted 11:47 pm, April 10, 2019, by

Down 1-0 in the third period, the Blues got goals from David Perron and Tyler Bozak to come from behind and beat the Jets 2-1 on Game One of their Stanley Cup Playoff series on Wednesday night in Winnipeg, Canada.

The Jets had taken a 1-0 lead in the first period on Patrik Laine’s goal. But the Blues would tighten up the defense and not allow another goal. Rookie goalie Jordan Binnington had a solid playoff debut stopping 24 of 25 Jets shots.

David Perron’s goal off a face off win tied the game at 1-1. St. Louis native Pat Maroon set up Tyler Bozak for the game winning goal with 2:05 remaining in the game.

The Blues lead the best of seven series one game to none. Game Two will also be in Winnipeg, Friday, April 12. Game time is 8:30 PM.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.