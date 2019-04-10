× Blues Score Comeback Win in Game One of Their Playoff Series

Down 1-0 in the third period, the Blues got goals from David Perron and Tyler Bozak to come from behind and beat the Jets 2-1 on Game One of their Stanley Cup Playoff series on Wednesday night in Winnipeg, Canada.

The Jets had taken a 1-0 lead in the first period on Patrik Laine’s goal. But the Blues would tighten up the defense and not allow another goal. Rookie goalie Jordan Binnington had a solid playoff debut stopping 24 of 25 Jets shots.

David Perron’s goal off a face off win tied the game at 1-1. St. Louis native Pat Maroon set up Tyler Bozak for the game winning goal with 2:05 remaining in the game.

The Blues lead the best of seven series one game to none. Game Two will also be in Winnipeg, Friday, April 12. Game time is 8:30 PM.