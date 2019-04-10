Budweiser’s emotional Dwyane Wade tribute hits you right in the tear ducts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — NBA star Dwayne Wade played his final regular season game in Miami last night.  Budweiser has released an emotional video tribute to him online.

Throughout his final season, Wade has been swapping jerseys with fellow NBA players after games.  The tribute puts a spin on that gesture, featuring five people that Wade has impacted during his career, including his mother.

The goal is to show Wade’s impact beyond basketball. Each person chose something meaningful to give wade in exchange for a jersey.

