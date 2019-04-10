× Cardinals, Matt Carpenter agree to two-year contract extension

ST. LOUIS – Cardinal Nation can look forward to seeing the “salsa face” for a couple more years. On Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals came to terms on a contract extension with third baseman Matt Carpenter.

The two-year extension will keep Carpenter with the club through 2021, with an option for a third year. Exact financial terms of the extension were not immediately disclosed.

At a news conference, Bill DeWitt Jr., chairman of the Cardinals, said Carpenter was integral to the team’s success

Carpenter, 33, is a three-time MLB All-Star (2013, 2014, and 2016). He won the NL Silver Slugger Award in 2013.

The Cardinals drafted Carpenter in the 13th round of the 2009 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut in June 2011. He’s earned a .274 career batting average with 134 home runs and 488 runs batted in.

You can watch the news conference in its entirety below: