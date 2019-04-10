Cardinals Sign Carpenter to Contract Extension
The St. Louis Cardinals locked up their leadoff hitter for at least the next two seasons and possibly through 2022 in a press conference held by the team on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium. Matt Carpenter, the Redbirds third baseman agreed to a two year deal that will pay him $18.5 million in each of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The club holds an option for $18.5 million for 2022.
Carpenter, a 2009 thirteenth round draft pick of the Cardinals, made it to the big league club during the 2011 Championship season. Carpenter, who shifted from first base to third base this year to make room for new first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is hoping to end his career right where it started, with the Cardinals with this contract extension.