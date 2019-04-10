× Cards Win Fourth Straight Game, 7-2 over Dodgers

Home runs by Yadier Molina and Marcell Ozuna and a strong pitching performance from Jack Flaherty led the Cardinals to their fourth straight win, a 7-2 drubbing of the Dodgers on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.

Flaherty pitched six solid innings, allowing one run while striking out eight to raise his record to 1-0 on the young season. Ozuna and Paul Dejong had three hits each in the victory. Ozuna’s home run was his third of the season, giving the Cards a 7-2 lead in the eighth inning. Molina’s home run, his first of the season, came in the sixth inning to give the Redbirds a 5-1 lead.

DeJong is red hot with the bat. He has an 11 game hitting streak after the three hits tonight, including a run scoring triple.

The Cardinals (7-5) go for the four game sweep of the Dodgers on Thursday afternoon. First pitch with Michael Wacha is at 12:15 PM at Busch Stadium.