Celebrate ‘baby Sussex’ with British Connection STL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Baby watch has begun in the U.K. as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex await the arrival of their first child. "Baby Sussex" is due later this month, and you can celebrate with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from across the pond. Louise Pooley and Terri Bender from British Connection STL stopped by to promote their royal baby shower.

British Connection STL is a club for British women living in the St. Louis area. On Friday April 12, the club will throw a royal baby shower benefitting St. Martha's Hall. Guests are told to bring baby clothing and items, older children's clothing, and clothing for mothers.

For more information visit britishconnectionstl.com and saintmarthas.org.