Consumer Reports call for Fisher-Price Rock ‘N Play Sleeper to be pulled from the market

ST. LOUIS - A heartbroken couple hopes to prevent more tragedies. Kennan and Evan Overton's five-month-old son died while in the Fisher-Price Rock 'N Play Sleeper.

"I looked up and I found him in a standing position but face down in the chair. His face was on the back of the seat and he was already passed away," said Kennan Overton.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is calling for an immediate recall.

We skyped with Rachel Rabkin Peachman at Consumer Reports.

"Parents do have a real reason to be concerned. We have identified 32 fatalities associated with the Fisher-Price Rock 'N Play Sleeper," said Peachman.

Peachman said this product should be off the market... so there is no confusion for parents.

"It’s a terrifying tragedy. most parents are surprised to learn that this product that seems like a safe sleep place is a risky place to put your baby to sleep," said Peachman.

Peachman said they asked Fisher-Price for comment and have yet to hear back.