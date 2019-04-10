Increase your odds this spring turkey hunting season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation has all the spring hunting tips.

Youth spring turkey season has begun harvesting a total of 2,540 birds statewide. Regular turkey season runs from April 15 to May 5, and the forecast is a bit grimmer.

Zargenga predicts a challenging season for turkey hunters due to poor production throughout the state during 2016 and 2017. He suggests getting to hunting areas before the season opens to scout for signs and listen for gobbling at daybreak. For more information, you can pick up the "Spring Turkey Hunting" booklet from a Missouri Department of Conservation office or permit retailer, or you can visit mcd.mo.gov.