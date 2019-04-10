× Money Saver – When the Cardinals hit a home run, you score with a FREE Big Mac

ST. LOUIS – If you plan to head to Busch Stadium for Wednesday night game you may get a free Big Mac.

All you need to do is cheer for one of the Cardinals to hit a home run and you’ll score a free Big Mac.

You do have to have a ticket to tonight’s game and can get your freebie at any of the nearly 160 St. Louis area McDonald’s locations

You must give them your game ticket for redemption and have to do it between April 11- 13.

The following McDonald’s restaurants will be participating in the giveaway:

MISSOURI

the City of St. Louis St. Louis County St. Charles County Jefferson County Franklin County Gasconade County Iron County Lincoln County Madison County Pike County Warren County



ILLINOIS