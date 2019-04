× One person killed in crash on I-255 in Alorton, Illinois

ALORTON, Ill. – Police are investigating after one man was killed in an accident Tuesday night in Alorton, Illinois.

According to the Illinois State Police, the driver crashed on Interstate 255 northbound at Highway 15 just after 11:00 p.m.

A witness told police another vehicle may have been involved.

Police have not released any additional information.

The investigation is going.