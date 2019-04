Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Wednesday, April 10 is 'Imo's for Kids Day.'

As a part of the Imo's 'Care Beyond Compare' program, 10 percent of each participating store's sales Wednesday will benefit Variety the Children's Charity.

Stop in or order out from one of more than 100 locations today for Imo's for Kids Day.

For more information visit: www. Imospizza.com