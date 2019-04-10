Denver police officer suspended for leaving work early to visit strip club

Posted 9:41 am, April 10, 2019, by

DENVER - An officer with the Denver Police Department was suspended for 10 days after he left work early to go to a strip club, according to KDVR

Police said back in November, Officer Shederick Dobbin went to a strip club at 2:25 p.m. He was scheduled to be on duty until 3 p.m.

Video shows Dobbin entering PT's Showclub on West Evans Avenue near Ruby Hill Park.

Police said Dobbin also misused a police database to look up the criminal history of a dancer and two of her associates at the club.

The dancer was found dead in Lakewood in November. Lakewood police said Dobbin is not a suspect.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the dancer's death and have not yet determined whether it is a homicide case.

Police also said Dobbin failed to inventory and secure personal property left inside an arrested person's vehicle that was impounded.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.