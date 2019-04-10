St. Louis County Council supports America’s Center funding

Posted 7:15 am, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:20AM, April 10, 2019

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Council approves an amended plan to fund the expansion of America’s Center located in downtown St. Louis.

The upgrades include 9200 sqft of exhibit space, a new ballroom, and green space on what is now a surface parking lot.

The county’s share of the price tag is $240 million dollars over four decades.

The final vote on the funding plan is expected next week.

St. Louis City approved its share of the funding in December 2018.

