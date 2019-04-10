St. Louis early learning center celebrates 50 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Cornerstone Center for Early Learning celebrates its 50 anniversary this year. Jerry Ehrlich, Cornerstone's executive director, joins us to give us a look back at how it all began.

Cornerstone was St. Louis' first accredited early learning center for pre-kindergarten eduction. For the past 25 years, they have held a fundraiser dinner and auction to celebrate their anniversary.

The 2019 anniversary celebration will be held on Saturday April 27 at 6 pm at Windows on Washington. For more information visit cornerstonecenterstl.org.