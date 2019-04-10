Step up your recycling game with OneSTL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Elysia Musumeci with OneSTL joins us to promote their first ever plastic bag awareness day.

Musumeci works for St. Louis City Recycles and Brightside St. Louis. These St. Louis-based organizations provide educational resources to city residents about what exactly they can recycle. She is also a member of OneSTL, which is a sustainability group that started a campaign to encourage responsible recycling practices.

Saturday April 13 is plastic bag awareness day. Various grocery and retail locations around St. Louis are partnering with OneSTL to inform shoppers about recycling from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Plastic bags are a huge contaminant in community recycling, so these stores are offering promos and freebies for customers who commit to sustainable recycling habits. For a full list if promotions and participating stores, follow One STL on Facebook @onestl.

Musumeci walked us through some recycling tips. The most important one to keep in mind is not put recyclables in a plastic bag or film. Recyclables should be kept loose. To recycle plastic bags, take them to local grocery or retail stores. To find a store near you, visit plasticfilmrecycling.org.