Superintendent supports decision to call police over fight at Belleville West cafeteria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A fight broke out in the cafeteria at Belleville West High School before the first scheduled classes.

Two boys, who apparently fought each other last night off-campus, started another one.

The school resource officer immediately called for additional police because many kids were in the cafeteria, picking sides and posturing. Fortunately, the fight was stopped quickly.

“It's not acceptable and those students will have to face disciplinary consequences and potentially criminal charges,” said Jeff Dosier, superintendent of Belleville District 201.

No students or staff were injured. Four male students ended up fighting. However, Dosier said several more would be punished for cheering on the fracas. Approximately 30 students were involved.

“Kids can get hurt,” Dosier said. “We hear a lot about injuries sustained in fights.”

Making things more difficult for school resource officers and school administrators is the threat of a student bringing or using a weapon in school or in a fight.

The superintendent said safety is the first concern and that's another reason why police were called.

“Anytime there is a fight or physical violence against someone, it’s concerning, and we have to react to protect everybody,” he said.

While some parents or people may not understand calling the police, Dosier said it was the right call.

“The police response was made with the idea of protecting our kids,” he said.