‘The Crown’ has cast its Princess Diana

“The Crown” has cast its Princess of Wales.

Netflix has confirmed that actress Emma Corrin will join the Season 4 cast of “The Crown,” playing Lady Diana Spencer, the eventual first wife of Prince Charles.

Corrin, who had a bit part in British drama “Grandchester” and will soon appear in the Epix series “Pennyworth,” said she was “beyond excited” to be joining the cast.

“I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal,” she said in a release. “Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice.”

“The Crown” Season 3 is set to launch on Netflix in 2019.

In the new season, Oscar winner Olivia Colman will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy.

Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter will also join the cast, playing the older versions of the characters originated by Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby.