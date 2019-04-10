Win Dave Matthews Band tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK!

The GRAMMY® Award-winning Dave Matthews Band is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Wednesday, May 15th and FOX 2 wants you to win tickets EVERY DAY THROUGH SUNDAY!

Earn a bonus entry when you follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/fox2now !

Tickets are on sale now: www.livenation.com

Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 24 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. With the release of 2018’s Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The New York Times, in a Critic’s Pick review, observed, “willed optimism fills the songs on ‘Come Tomorrow,’ while cynicism and irony are nowhere within earshot.”

Contest rules