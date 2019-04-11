× 2 wounded in separate early-morning shootings in the Metro-East

EAST ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after two people are injured in separate shootings overnight in the Metro East.

One person was shot around 12:45 a.m. Thursday on Gaty Avenue at North 12th street in East St. Louis. The victim ran to a house for help, police say.

Then about 15 minutes later, police responded to Alorton, Illinois for reports shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one person shot in a vehicle on Bond Avenue at South 37th. The victim was taken to the hospital, there is no word on their condition.

Details surrounding both shootings are scarce.

