2 wounded in separate early-morning shootings in the Metro-East

Posted 4:57 am, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58AM, April 11, 2019

EAST ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after two people are injured in separate shootings overnight in the Metro East.

One person was shot around 12:45 a.m. Thursday on Gaty Avenue at North 12th street in East St. Louis. The victim ran to a house for help, police say.

Then about 15 minutes later, police responded to Alorton, Illinois for reports shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one person shot in a vehicle on Bond Avenue at South 37th.  The victim was taken to the hospital, there is no word on their condition.

Details surrounding both shootings are scarce.

Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.