× Attorney General Eric Schmitt headed to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is scheduled to speak in St. Louis Thursday.

He will discuss his Safer Streets Initiative which is an effort to quell alarming violent crime rates in the St. Louis area.

During the discussion five of his assistant attorneys general will be deputized as special assistant US attorneys.

The unprecedented collaboration between Missouri and the feds is designed to help fight violent crime in St. Louis.