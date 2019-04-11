Celebrate spring with the Wildlife Rescue Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The start of spring means many baby animals are being born in the wild. Sometimes these babies are found fending for themselves and so the Wildlife Rescue Center is saving these animals and helping them to adjust to life in nature.

Kim Rutledge is the Executive Director at the Wildlife Rescue Center and with Ambassador Cottontail, she's talking about 40 years of helping the little critters.

The center is hosting their Spring Tails event this Sunday, where you can take a tour of the center, create nature crafts, meet Ambassador Cottontail, go on a treasure hunt, talk to volunteers and staff, and have an up-close look at the animals that have been rescued.

The Wildlife Rescue Center is located at 1128 New Ballwin Rd.

For more information, visit: www.MOWildLife.org/events