Chicago sues “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett to recoup the cost of investigating his report of an attack

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago has sued “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett to recoup the costs of investigating a racist, anti-gay attack that officials say Smollett staged.

City lawyers filed a civil lawsuit Thursday in a Cook County court after local prosecutors in March dropped all criminal charges against him.

The legal action comes just days after Smollett refused a city demand that he pay more than $130,000 to reimburse Chicago.

Smollett denies orchestrating the Jan. 29 incident as a publicity stunt.

