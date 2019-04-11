× David Freese homers in what could be his last game at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals completed a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday with an 11-7 win in a game that featured a little bit of everything. It also may have been the last time a certain Cardinals legend gets a standing ovation while playing for an opposing team. David Freese, the Lafayette High School graduate and 2011 postseason hero, once again was embraced by Busch Stadium faithful, as he has throughout the series.

Freese played first base for the Dodgers Thursday and homered to lead off the second inning. With retirement a strong possibility at the end of the year, the meaning of the moment wasn’t lost on him as he rounded the bases.

“I thought about it, sure. I definitely thought this could be my last game at Busch and I hit a homer. It’s a great feeling,” Freese said afterward, noting that his family was in the stands to see it.

The Dodgers and Cardinals could still meet in the postseason, and Freese did add a “never say never” disclaimer about retirement but knows that trips to St. Louis are special.

“I really appreciate everybody in this organization, everybody in this city and everybody that comes down to the yard,” he said.