Finding a contractor for your spring remodeling

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you're getting ready to do some spring remodeling on your home, make sure you know how to hire the best contractors.

The Better Business Bureau helps consumers find out about the contractors they are trying to hire.

You can find reviews and complaints and you can even find out how the Better Business Bureau rates various businesses from A+ to F.

The Better Business Bureau also has 8 quick tips:

Ask at least three different companies for bids

Ask each company about their insurance.

Ask if the contractors are licensed.

Check for your local permits.

Asks the contractor for a lien waiver when the job is completed.

Ask for a contract and make sure you read it.

Don't pay for the job until it is complete.

You can go learn more by going to: www.bbb.org or calling 888-996-3887