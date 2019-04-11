Get Money Smart at the St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - April is national financial literacy month.

Debbie Irwin, the Community Economic Development Director with the United Way of Greater St. Louis is talking about the activities you can participate in for Money Smart Month in the St. Louis region.

The United Way of Greater St. Louis is encouraging people to think about money management, building credit, getting out of debt, home buying, planning for retirement, estate planning, insurance, saving for college, and more this whole month.

This Saturday, you can celebrate Money Smart Month with a safari at the St. Louis Zoo. The event will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 12p.m. on April 13.

For more information on the event, visit: www.MoneySmartSTL.org

And for more Money Smart events, visit: stlmoms.com

 

