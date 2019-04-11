Golfing to raise awareness for Leukemia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. - How would you like to spend the afternoon playing golf while helping a worthy cause?

FOX 2's Derrion Henderson was live at Old Hickory Golf Club joined by some of the members of Team in Training, an organization raising money for Leukemia by training people for marathons or triathlons.

Join Team in Training for the Links for Leukemia golf event April 29. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with the event starting at 1 p.m. The mission of the event is to raise money to support efforts to raise awareness and money to help fight blood cancer.