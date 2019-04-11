Grand jury indicts man for murder of Edwardsville couple

Zachary Capers

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Madison County grand jury indicted a Collinsville man Thursday for the murder of an Edwardsville couple.

Last month, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 23-year-old Zachary Capers in the deaths of 79-year-old Michael Ladd and 68-year-old Dr. Lois Ladd.

The Ladds were found stabbed to death inside their home on the morning of Monday, March 18.

Capers was arrested nearly a week later on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated incident. Investigators tied Capers to the murders shortly thereafter.

At the time, Capers was charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

