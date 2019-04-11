Gun owner takes plea deal in child’s shooting of dog

Posted 6:47 pm, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:46PM, April 11, 2019

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) – A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a case involving a 5-year-old shooting a dog with a handgun.

The Joplin Globe reports Daniel Byrd, of Carthage, pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment. He originally was charged with felony child endangerment. Byrd was given a suspended one-year prison sentence and will be on unsupervised probation for two years.

A probable cause statement said Carthage police were called on May 29 after the boy shot a pet dog with a handgun he found on a bedside table in Byrd’s bedroom. His bedroom was next to the children’s bedroom and had a doorknob that couldn’t be fully latched.

The dog survived the shooting.

___
Information from: Carthage Press 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.