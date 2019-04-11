Is Kim Gardner’s Greitens probe still costing taxpayers?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Questions about the legal defense team St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired to defend against a grand jury probe and the special prosecutor appointed to pursue the case.

The grand jury is looking into whether a man hired by Gardner to investigator former governor Eric Greitens perjured himself.

The special prosecutors have been after computer records in Gardner's office. Gardner has hired three out-of-town law firms to help with her defense.

St. Louis Aldermen Tom Oldenburg has questions about what Gardner's defense team will cost taxpayers.

The city counselor responded to Oldenburg, telling him that the contracts were supposed to be filed with the city register but that hasn't been done as of yet.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 caught up with the city attorney, who said me the city may not be obligated to pay the legal bill for Gardner.

Meanwhile, Gardner's spokeswoman said they administer contracts the same as previous administrations.